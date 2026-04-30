Woman who dressed as a man to fight for America's independence takes the stage at Boston Lyric Opera

Boston Lyric Opera is known for adding twists to traditional repertoire. As the company was gearing up to contribute its voice to the 250th anniversary of America’s independence, artistic director Nina Yoshida Nelsen sought to reimagine the opera, “Daughter of the Regiment,” to take place in the American Revolutionary War.

WBUR’s Andrea Shea reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR