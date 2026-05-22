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Mountain West News Bureau
KANW is a member of the Mountain West News Bureau, a collaboration of public media stations that serves the Western states of Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming. Our mission is to tell stories about the people, places and issues across the Mountain West.From land and water management to growth in the expanding West to our unique culture and heritage, we'll explore the issues that define us and the challenges we face.

In climate change-driven trend, nights bring less relief to the fireline

Boise State Public Radio News | By Murphy Woodhouse
Published May 22, 2026 at 12:31 PM MDT
FILE - A firefighter battles the Palisades Fire as it burns a structure in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, Jan. 7, 2025.
Ethan Swope
/
Associated Press
FILE - A firefighter battles the Palisades Fire as it burns a structure in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, Jan. 7, 2025.

The wildfire season is getting longer, with many experts now talking about a fire year. But new research shows the way fires burn during individual days is also shifting significantly.

At night, temperatures are often cooler and the air is wetter, which gives wildland firefighters a long window to make up significant ground when trying to suppress blazes. But that pattern is breaking down, a trend driven by human-caused climate change, according to a new study.

“We do see more and more fires burning through the night,” said Kaiwei Luo, lead author of the paper published by the journal Science Advances.

The team found potential burning hours – when weather conditions are conducive to active fire – grew by 36% across much of the continent over the last five decades. But those jumps were particularly pronounced in the American West.

Significant swaths of New Mexico, Arizona, Colorado, Wyoming and Idaho are now seeing more than two additional burning hours every day, with some pockets seeing even more dramatic rises.

One of the implications, Luo said, is that fire managers should have “less confidence” in the nighttime consistently bringing relief to the fireline.

This story was produced by the Mountain West News Bureau, a collaboration between Boise State Public Radio, Wyoming Public Media, Nevada Public Radio, KUNR in Nevada, KUNC in Northern Colorado, KANW in New Mexico, Colorado Public Radio and KJZZ in Arizona as well as NPR, with support from affiliate newsrooms across the region. Funding for the Mountain West News Bureau is provided in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and Eric and Wendy Schmidt.
Murphy Woodhouse
As Boise State Public Radio's Mountain West News Bureau reporter, I try to leverage my past experience as a wildland firefighter to provide listeners with informed coverage of a number of key issues in wildland fire. I’m especially interested in efforts to improve the famously challenging and dangerous working conditions on the fireline.
See stories by Murphy Woodhouse