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Mountain West News Bureau
KANW is a member of the Mountain West News Bureau, a collaboration of public media stations that serves the Western states of Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming. Our mission is to tell stories about the people, places and issues across the Mountain West.From land and water management to growth in the expanding West to our unique culture and heritage, we'll explore the issues that define us and the challenges we face.

Colorado maps out a trail to its best stargazing spots

KUNC | By Rachel Cohen
Published June 4, 2026 at 10:13 AM MDT
The bright Milky Way stretches across a dark blue sky behind rolling hills at Great Sand Dunes National Park.
Patrick Myers
/
NPR
Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve was certified as an International Dark Sky Park in 2019. Surrounding mountains shelter the park from artificial light in Colorado's Front Range cities. Colorado is hoping to boost dark sky tourism through a new stargazing trail, connecting more than 20 certified dark sky places.

In much of the U.S., the Milky Way is clouded by artificial light. But in many spots in the Mountain West, bright stars and constellations still blanket the night sky. These communities are increasingly interested in protecting darkness and using it as a selling point to attract visitors.

More than 80 places in the region have been certified by the nonprofit DarkSky. The designation requires steps to reduce light pollution. But it also allows communities to market themselves as stargazing destinations.

Colorado is making a concerted push to expand its dark sky destinations. The state has funded a mentorship program to help parks and communities through the application process. So far, 13 state parks and eight communities are on board.

Now, the state is trying to connect those destinations through a “stargazing trail.” Colorado Tourism Office Director Tim Wolfe said it’s a new map that helps visitors find some of the state’s darkest places.

“I see it as an enhancement to those communities, that if you're in that location, and then you do a search that you're like, ‘Wow, I'm really close to this dark sky. Let's go ahead and do this,’” he said.

The Mountain West is home to some of the country’s most remote and light-pollution-free places. Utah has the highest concentration of DarkSky-certified places in the world. Flagstaff, Arizona became the first-ever dark-sky community in 2001 and Idaho is home to the nation's largest dark-sky reserve in the U.S.

Wolfe said this kind of tourism aligns with Colorado’s stewardship goals because it encourages visitors to appreciate the state’s natural beauty.

“Being able to see and experience things as they were before changes in those environments,” he said.

June is Dark Sky Month in Colorado, and the state tourism office is promoting events around the state, including a dark sky train excursion through the San Luis Valley and guided stargazing at Rocky Mountain National Park.

This story was produced by the Mountain West News Bureau, a collaboration between KUNC, Wyoming Public Media, Nevada Public Radio, Boise State Public Radio in Idaho, KUNR in Nevada, KANW in New Mexico, Colorado Public Radio, KJZZ in Arizona and NPR, with additional support from affiliate newsrooms across the region. Funding for the Mountain West News Bureau is provided in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and Eric and Wendy Schmidt.
Rachel Cohen
Rachel Cohen is the Mountain West News Bureau reporter for KUNC. She covers topics most important to the Western region. She spent five years at Boise State Public Radio, where she reported from Twin Falls and the Sun Valley area, and shared stories about the environment and public health.
See stories by Rachel Cohen