Protests continue in Ukraine over defense minister's firing

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

In Ukraine, people continue to protest over the firing of the country's tech-focused defense minister. It's happening as Russia launched its third major attack on Ukraine's capital in about a month. Ukraine responded this morning with long-range drones fired at Moscow. NPR's Joanna Kakissis has this report from Kyiv, which includes the sounds of war.

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JOANNA KAKISSIS, BYLINE: Russia launched more than 40 ballistic missiles at Ukraine - mostly targeting Kyiv - early Sunday morning. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a video address that the Kremlin is betting on ballistic missiles to regain momentum.

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PRESIDENT VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY: (Non-English language spoken).

KAKISSIS: "They prepared this attack for several days," Zelenskyy said. "They piled up the missiles, and of course, the danger remains even now." Ukraine's military has developed technology to take down drones, but it relies on anti-ballistic interceptors supplied by Western allies to destroy missiles.

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ZELENSKYY: (Non-English language spoken).

KAKISSIS: "It is important to speed up supplies from our European allies and the United States," Zelenskyy said. "Results are needed every day." The Kremlin says the Russian ballistic missile attacks on Ukrainian cities are in response to Ukraine's strikes on Russia. Ukraine has used its own long-range drones to successfully target Russian oil and gas facilities, causing fuel shortages. The drones have also hit logistics centers, including Russia's largest online retailer. Ukraine has also used mid-range drones to strike Russian assets in occupied parts of Ukraine.

UNIDENTIFIED GROUP: (Chanting in non-English language).

KAKISSIS: These drone campaigns have coincided with the tenure of Mykhailo Fedorov as defense minister. He has pushed for using technology to turn the tide in Russia's war on Ukraine. Protests have raged since last week when Zelenskyy removed Fedorov from the defense post.

MILA TEMCHENKO: (Singing in non-English language).

KAKISSIS: Mila Temchenko (ph) held handmade cardboard signs in support of Fedorov as she and other protesters sang the national anthem outside Zelenskyy's office.

TEMCHENKO: (Non-English language spoken).

KAKISSIS: "With Fedorov, we finally had hope for victory," Timchenko says, "and now, they are taking this hope away. We won't win with old approaches and methods." Fedorov clashed frequently with Ukraine's old-school military chief, Oleksandr Syrskyi. Zelenskyy says he's met with both men in recent days and has taken the protests to heart. He says he will make more decisions this week.

Joanna Kakissis, NPR News, Kyiv.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC) Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

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