Senate panel delays vote on Blanche's AG nomination as key Republicans voice concerns

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The Senate Judiciary Committee has postponed a vote on Todd Blanche's nomination for attorney general. Two Republicans on the committee are withholding their support over concerns about the Justice Department's deal with President Trump to end his IRS lawsuit. NPR Justice correspondent Ryan Lucas reports.

RYAN LUCAS, BYLINE: The holdup in Todd Blanche's bid for attorney general centers around the agreement the Justice Department struck to end President Trump's IRS lawsuit over his leaked tax returns. The settlement included the creation of a nearly $1.8 billion anti-weaponization fund. And a second related part was a sweeping immunity deal for Trump, his family and businesses from audits of past tax returns. Blanche has said the fund is not moving forward, but Texas Republican Senator John Cornyn has concerns that it could be resurrected. Cornyn and North Carolina Republican Thom Tillis also want written guarantees from the Justice Department about the scope of the tax immunity deal. Speaking to reporters Wednesday outside his office, Cornyn said the department hasn't provided them.

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JOHN CORNYN: For some reason, I don't know whether it's the staff of the DOJ or who it is, but they simply - they know what they need to do, but they simply refuse to do it.

LUCAS: Asked what the holdup has been, Cornyn said he has no idea.

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CORNYN: Beats me. Maybe they think I'm just going to give up or, you know, go along. But they're mistaken.

LUCAS: A Justice Department official says the department provided a written proposal to Cornyn's office on Tuesday. The official says the DOJ looks forward to further discussion around any outstanding concerns. Asked by reporters how he would vote as things stand now, Cornyn said this.

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CORNYN: I'm not prepared to vote yes. Let me put it that way.

LUCAS: Tillis, he said, is on the same page. Both men are leaving Congress at the end of the year. At the White House, President Trump was asked by reporters about Cornyn and his demands. Trump reiterated his support for Blanche and called him outstanding.

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PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: You just wouldn't find a better person. So I don't know. Maybe John Cornyn is upset with me because I didn't endorse him.

LUCAS: Despite Trump's bravado, Blanche still needs the support of both Cornyn and Tillis for his nomination to advance out of the Senate Judiciary Committee. Late Wednesday, the committee's Republican chairman, Iowa's Chuck Grassley, announced the planned vote on Blanche was postponed as work continues to secure the necessary support for his nomination.

Ryan Lucas, NPR News, Washington. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

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