St. Louis voters head to the polls for high-profile Democratic congressional primary

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

Now to Missouri and another primary where the choice is between two Democrats with different political views, including over aid for Israel. The race comes as support for Israel has declined among Americans, especially young Democrats. Here's St. Louis Public Radio's Jason Rosenbaum.

WESLEY BELL: O-64.

JASON ROSENBAUM, BYLINE: At a suburban senior living facility in Missouri's first congressional district, Congressman Wesley Bell is playing a round of bingo with voters who could help determine whether he returns to the U.S. House next year. Bell upended Cori Bush two years ago in one of the most expensive Democratic primary elections ever. Now Bell is the incumbent, and Bush has returned to challenge him for a seat she once held. Bell says he's working to solve the region's problems, bringing back money to revamp St. Louis' airport and working to secure funds for the city to recover from a deadly 2025 tornado.

BELL: This race is not about national issues. It's not about international issues. It's about working families. It's about the folks in there, seniors. It's about our young people. It's about St. Louis.

ROSENBAUM: But Bush says Bell has not delivered for St. Louis, adding that she would've done a better job at securing critical funds to rebuild housing after the tornado. This year, she has the backing of the Democratic Socialists of America. Like other DSA candidates running, she's highly critical of U.S. military support to Israel. And she contends what's happening abroad matters to voters at home.

CORI BUSH: We're seeing investment in bombs overseas, billions spent on war abroad while our communities right here suffer from a lack of funding and essential programs because some that serve in our positions of power don't exactly know how to do the job.

ROSENBAUM: Bush was an outspoken critic of Israel while serving in Congress, prompting groups like the American Israel Public Affairs Committee to spend millions to oust her in 2024. Bell has voted against efforts to end military aid to Israel, contending that it's not the time for Congress to abandon a long-standing ally. Pro-Israel groups, including ones aligned with AIPAC, are opposing Bush's bid for a comeback. But her allies say that could backfire.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED CROWD: (Chanting) Cori, Cori, Cori, Cori, Cori.

ROSENBAUM: At a rally in downtown St. Louis earlier this month, former New York Congressman Jamaal Bowman is firing up some of Bush's volunteers. He lost reelection in 2024 after AIPAC targeted him and is supporting candidates like Bush who criticize Israel's military actions in Gaza and Lebanon. Bowman said that Democratic voters in several congressional primaries this year rejected candidates associated with AIPAC.

JAMAAL BOWMAN: When you look at poll after poll, the majority of American people do not want their tax money going to war.

ROSENBAUM: Bell is trying to inoculate himself against this progressive wave with a fundraising advantage and support of key labor unions. He's also trying to retain support from a crucial voting bloc here, African American voters. Bush and Bell, who are both Black, have said St. Louis' African American voters don't see the Israeli-Palestinian conflict as their top priority. In perhaps a sign of how Democratic leaders are watching the race closely, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi campaigned for Bell last month.

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NANCY PELOSI: You are magnificently served by this values-based, knowledgeable, virtuous member of Congress.

ROSENBAUM: Whoever prevails here will be heavily favored to win in November.

For NPR News, I'm Jason Rosenbaum in St. Louis.

(SOUNDBITE OF DJ PREMIER'S "CHANGE") Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

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