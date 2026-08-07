Communities saddled with wildfires or smoke look to squeeze what's left of summer tourism

Businesses in Leadville, a historic mining town in Colorado’s mountains, had a tough July. It’s typically the busiest period of the year, but location data compiled for the local tourism and economic development office estimates there were about 34% fewer out-of-market visitors.

That’s because of the nearby Willow Fire, which started in late June and is still burning. Some popular hiking areas, including the standard route up fourteener Mount Massive , were closed, and a trail race was cancelled . To town leaders, the fire was evidence of how directly the economy is tied to its surrounding public lands.

Nancy Bailey said some potential visitors likely stayed away because of news of pre-evacuation notices and uncertainty about smoke. She owns Leadville Exchange, a high-end consignment store.

“It went to zero – like, there was no one here,” Bailey said. “It was the weirdest thing to see the avenue empty on the Fourth of July.”

Her business plummeted in the first part of the month, but she said her community kept her going; locals made up the vast majority of shoppers.

“We supported each other,” she said.

No structures were reported damaged in the fire, which is now mostly contained .

Initial data from dozens of western mountain towns collected by DestiMetrics, part of travel company Inntopia, suggests July hotel and rental occupancy numbers were mostly flat overall compared to last year. Tom Foley, a tourism expert with Inntopia, said some travelers book trips on shorter notice to see if wildfire smoke clears.

Many communities are now trying to squeeze what they still can out of summer. Leadville has several big events to look forward to. The infamously grizzly Leadville 100 bike and running races are on, though with new routes to avoid the fire.

Boom Days , a celebration of the “Old West,” kicks off Friday, with burro races, contests of mining skills, and a street fair with food and craft booths. Plus, Bailey is hosting a fashion show with clothes from her shop.

Still, the sting from the dip in tourism over a few key weeks in July is unlikely to wane completely. According to a survey by Lake County, where Leadville is located, nearly nine out of 10 responding businesses said they anticipate operating under a shortfall for the next six months.

This story was produced by the Mountain West News Bureau, a collaboration between Wyoming Public Media, Nevada Public Radio, Boise State Public Radio in Idaho, KUNR in Nevada, KUNC in Colorado and KANW in New Mexico, with support from affiliate stations across the region. Funding for the Mountain West News Bureau is provided in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

