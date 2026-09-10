R. F. Kuang taps memories and regrets for her new novel 'Taipei Story'

Host Indira Lakshmanan speaks with bestselling author R. F. Kuang about her new book “Taipei Story.” It centers on rising Yale sophomore Lily Chen and her summer at an intensive Chinese-language course in Taiwan.

Book excerpt: ‘Taipei Story’

By R.F. Kuang

Excerpted from the book “Taipei Story” by R.F. Kuang. Copyright © 2026 by R.F. Kuang. From William Morrow, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers. Reprinted by permission.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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