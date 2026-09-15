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The power of Indigenous art amid rising seas
Jeremy Dennis is a Shinnecock fine art photographer and the founder of Ma’s House, which is an artist-led nonprofit art space and residency on the Shinnecock Reservation. Our Living Lands producer Daniel Spaulding spoke to Dennis about rising seas, art, and community.
“It's so important for tribal communities to have a space to be acknowledged, supported within the arts,” Dennis said. “We're always a second thought when, in reality, we should always be considered at all times.”