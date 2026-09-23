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The 'godfather' of AI on where the technology is headed

WBUR
Published September 23, 2026 at 10:10 AM MDT
An emeritus professor dubbed the "godfather of AI" Geoffrey Hinton speaks to journalists after addressing an Artificial Intelligence (AI) briefing for Senators led by U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) on September 16, 2026 at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC. (Roberto Schmidt/Getty Images)
Roberto Schmidt/Getty Images
An emeritus professor dubbed the "godfather of AI" Geoffrey Hinton speaks to journalists after addressing an Artificial Intelligence (AI) briefing for Senators led by U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) on September 16, 2026 at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC. (Roberto Schmidt/Getty Images)

A key artificial intelligence researcher is joining the call to slow down the development of AI.

Geoffrey Hinton is a Nobel Prize-winning computer scientist and cognitive psychologist. Over decades, he helped develop the mathematical engine behind today’s AI, and his students have gone on to found companies like OpenAI.

Host Scott Tong gets Hinton’s take on the existential threat of AI and the futures it might provide.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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