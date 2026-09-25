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Root digging and building resilience
Renee Tsinigine, who is Diné and Nimíipuu, is a traditional foods gatherer and carer. She is also a postdoctoral research scholar for the Indigenous Resilience Center at the University of Arizona. Our Living Lands producer Daniel Spaulding spoke to Tsinigine about camas root digging, resilience and more.
“Gathering is just such a beautiful way of life,” Tsinigine said. “I love it. I fully embrace and accept the responsibilities.”