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Mountain West News Bureau
KANW is a member of the Mountain West News Bureau, a collaboration of public media stations that serves the Western states of Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming. Our mission is to tell stories about the people, places and issues across the Mountain West.From land and water management to growth in the expanding West to our unique culture and heritage, we'll explore the issues that define us and the challenges we face.

Root digging and building resilience

Boise State Public Radio News | By Daniel Spaulding
Published September 25, 2026 at 10:07 AM MDT
Camas is a key traditional food for the Nimíipuu and digging for it is also a way of connecting to the land
Renee Tsinigine
Camas is a key traditional food for the Nimíipuu and digging for it is also a way of connecting to the land

Renee Tsinigine, who is Diné and Nimíipuu, is a traditional foods gatherer and carer. She is also a postdoctoral research scholar for the Indigenous Resilience Center at the University of Arizona. Our Living Lands producer Daniel Spaulding spoke to Tsinigine about camas root digging, resilience and more.

“Gathering is just such a beautiful way of life,” Tsinigine said. “I love it. I fully embrace and accept the responsibilities.”
Daniel Spaulding
I joined Boise State Public Radio as the Indigenous Affairs Reporter and Producer for Our Living Lands, a weekly radio show that focuses on climate change and its impact on Indigenous communities. It is a collaboration between the Mountain West News Bureau, Native Public Media and Koahnic Broadcast Corporation.
See stories by Daniel Spaulding