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Mountain West News Bureau
KANW is a member of the Mountain West News Bureau, a collaboration of public media stations that serves the Western states of Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming. Our mission is to tell stories about the people, places and issues across the Mountain West.From land and water management to growth in the expanding West to our unique culture and heritage, we'll explore the issues that define us and the challenges we face.

Changing seasons on Nimíipuu homelands

Boise State Public Radio News | By Daniel Spaulding
Published September 28, 2026 at 2:49 PM MDT
The Clearwater River in Kamiah, Idaho, is seen on the Nez Perce Reservation.
Daniel Spaulding
The Clearwater River in Kamiah, Idaho, is seen on the Nez Perce Reservation.

For the Nimíipuu, the start of fall means fishing and root harvesting are winding down. As the weather cools, it's also the time to prepare for the winter months ahead. Our Living Lands producer Daniel Spaulding takes us on a walk through Nimiipuu homelands to observe the changing season
Daniel Spaulding
I joined Boise State Public Radio as the Indigenous Affairs Reporter and Producer for Our Living Lands, a weekly radio show that focuses on climate change and its impact on Indigenous communities. It is a collaboration between the Mountain West News Bureau, Native Public Media and Koahnic Broadcast Corporation.
See stories by Daniel Spaulding