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A new platform to celebrate Indigenous hunters
For many Indigenous communities, hunting is a key part of culture and subsistence. But tribal hunting rights are often misunderstood or not respected. That's why Kalela Reuben, who is Nimiipuu, founded Indian Country Hunts, a platform to share stories from tribal hunters. Our Living Lands producer Daniel Spaulding spoke to Reuben about the project.
“It's really rewarding and I'm hoping that we can create something, continue to create a space where tribal hunters can, you know, say, ‘hey, I went out and exercised my treaty rights. This is what I got,’” Reuben said.