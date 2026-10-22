APS leaders host first of 14 meetings to gather input on long-term facility planning

Albuquerque Public Schools kicked off a series of districtwide community engagement sessions Monday evening, opening public discussions on how to address years of steady enrollment declines.

Roughly 70 parents, students, staff members and residents attended the initial meeting at Cibola High School to hear district leadership outline the challenges facing school facilities and to share their feedback.

Meetings will be held at every APS comprehensive high school through the end of January, ensuring families and residents across the district can easily attend a session nearby. Families with students in elementary, middle, or K-8 schools are encouraged to participate at their feeder high school.

APS has experienced a significant drop in student population over the past decade. In 2018, APS served more than 84,000 students. By the end of last school year, that figure had fallen to roughly 64,000, with projections estimating enrollment will drop below 57,000 by the 2031–32 academic year.

A primary driver of the decline is a falling birth rate in Bernalillo County. In 2011, county births exceeded 8,300, leading to nearly 6,400 APS kindergarteners five years later. Last school year, kindergarten enrollment stood at about 4,000.

"We want to make sure APS is set up to serve students well – today and for years to come," said Deputy Superintendent of Operations Antonio Gonzales. "That means providing strong student experiences, using our resources responsibly and making sure our schools and buildings meet the needs of the students we serve."

Gonzales emphasized that no official decisions regarding school closures or boundary changes have been made.

Currently, about one in six APS schools operates at less than half of its intended capacity, while other campuses remain near full capacity. Operating small campuses presents operational trade-offs, often requiring schools to share librarians, counselors, nurses, and elective teachers.

"Keeping schools open with very small student populations comes with real trade-offs that can limit the educational experiences we provide," said Deputy Superintendent of Leadership and Learning Randy Mahlerwein. "Our goal is to ensure that every APS student, regardless of which school they attend, has access to the programs, opportunities and support they need to succeed."

Feedback gathered during these sessions will be analyzed by an independent third party to identify common themes and community priorities. The findings will be presented to the Board of Education later this school year to help inform future facility recommendations.

Answers to common questions on right-sizing process

Is there a list of schools?

No, there is no list of schools being considered for closure at this point. We want to hear from our community before making any recommendations.

Are small schools more likely to be closed?

School size is one of many factors that will likely be considered. Other factors that have been considered in the past include things like the condition of the campus, investments made in those campuses, and a school’s academic performance.

How many kids do we need to have at a school to keep it open?

We have no enrollment threshold at this point. It’s also worth noting that every school will be different, with varying capacities.

What about my child who is a 4th generation student at this school? That matters.

Yes, that absolutely does matter, and that’s why we want to hear from our community. We recognize that schools are deeply personal and emotionally important.

Will it impact the poorer parts of town?

Equity and historical context will be central considerations throughout this process. APS is committed to evaluating impacts carefully, engaging communities transparently, and centering student belonging, access, and opportunity throughout the process.

If my school closes down, what happens to my kid?

We will work closely with families to find a good alternative for them and their students. And that includes providing options for families.

What happens to the building?

In the past, APS campuses have been leased to charter schools or transformed into early childhood centers or other specialty schools. Other school districts have transformed campuses into affordable housing for educators and even partnered with their cities to transform schools into community centers. All options are on the table, and we want to hear your ideas.

If our school closes, what will happen regarding transportation?

We have an amazing transportation department that will develop a plan to meet our students' transportation needs.

What if we don’t do anything?

If we do nothing, the services and opportunities we can provide to our students will continue to dwindle. Instead of a small school having a half-time counselor and nurse, they could end up with quarter-time positions, a half-time principal, more combination classes, and even fewer extracurricular activities. Elementary schools could also have to share music and art teachers, and middle schools would likely have to offer fewer electives. Response times for cooling and heating issues could take longer. School and administrative budgets will continue to shrink, leaving principals and department directors with even harder decisions moving forward. And, ultimately, APS may have no choice but to close schools anyway, but by delaying, we may lose our ability to make those decisions strategically. This work is about planning responsibly for long-term sustainability, ensuring that our students continue to have access to well-resourced school experiences and strong opportunities.

Will schools be closed at every level?

Probably not. It likely wouldn’t make sense to close any of our comprehensive high schools given the number of students they serve. That said, no recommendations have been made. We want to hear from our community before developing any recommendations.

Meeting schedule

Cibola High School, cafeteria, Monday, Oct. 19, 2026, 6 p.m.

Del Norte High School, cafeteria, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026, 6 p.m.

Eldorado High School, cafeteria, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026, 6 p.m.

Highland High School, cafeteria, Thursday, Oct. 29, 2026, 6 p.m.

Berna Facio Professional Development Center - Meeting for those who speak Arabic, Dari, Swahili and Vietnamese (6 p.m.) and Spanish (6:30 p.m.), Monday, Nov. 2, 2026

Manzano High School, cafeteria, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2026, 6 p.m.

Rio Grande High School, cafeteria, Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026, 6 p.m.

Valley High School, cafeteria, Thursday, Nov. 19, 2026, 6 p.m.

Albuquerque High School, theater, Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2027, 6 p.m.

Atrisco Heritage Academy High School, cafeteria, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2027, 6 p.m.

Sandia High School, cafeteria, Monday, Jan. 11, 2027, 6 p.m.

Volcano Vista High School, cafeteria, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2027, 6 p.m.

West Mesa High School, library, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2027, 6 p.m.

La Cueva High School, PAC, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2027, 6 p.m.