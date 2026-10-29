Expanding career-connected learning model aims to boost graduation rates and inspire New Mexico's future workforce.

Thousands of local high school freshmen will get a hands-on look at their future options on Nov. 5 as Albuquerque Public Schools and United Way of North Central New Mexico host the inaugural Academies of Albuquerque 9th Grade Career Expo at the Albuquerque Convention Center.

The interactive event will immerse more than 3,500 ninth-grade students in real-world professional experiences through live demonstrations, hands-on activities, and direct conversations with industry leaders. More than 90 local businesses and organizations have signed up to participate, offering students early insight into regional career opportunities as they plan for future high school courses.

The expo serves as a key milestone for the Academies of Albuquerque, a career-connected learning model designed to prepare students for college and careers while building a stronger talent pipeline for New Mexico.

“We’re really transforming the high school experience for our kids so that they see the relevance of going to high school,” said APS Superintendent Gabriella Durán Blakey. “Our goal is to open their eyes earlier so they can start exploring careers that they’re interested in.”

Unlike traditional career fairs held in school gymnasiums, the high-energy expo encourages interactive exploration. For ninth graders, the event provides a foundation for exploring their talents and identifying potential pathways before selecting specialized academy tracks later in high school.

The Academies of Albuquerque initiative has grown from three high schools when it was launched to nine comprehensive high schools this year, with plans to expand districtwide. Students who participate in two years of structured, career-centered programs achieve graduation rates of 95% or higher.

Community and business partnerships are central to the model’s success. By connecting classroom curriculum with real-world industries, APS and its partners hope to address local workforce needs in key sectors like health care and engineering while keeping homegrown talent in New Mexico.

“It really gets at creating meaning for the experience for our students,” said Rodney Prunty, president and CEO of United Way of North Central New Mexico. “So it creates connections between what their interests are and academics.”

APS hopes to make the expo a signature annual event, creating a sustainable model that other school districts across the state and nation can replicate.