Unplug, Reconnect & Explore!

Announcing the 4th Annual Valley of the Mills Tour! Looking for something meaningful (and FREE!) to do this Labor Day Weekend? Join us for the 4th Annual Valley of the Mills Tour—a two-day, family-friendly celebration of heritage, culture, and community in the stunning Mora Valley.

📍 Mora Valley, NM: https://share.google/4QAKM5dlo0bLzuj72

🗓️ Saturday, September 5 & Sunday, September 6

⏰ 10AM – 4PM both days

🎟️ FREE General Admission Open to All Ages!

✨ Guided tours of 3 iconic grain mills that once fed the SW

🚋 Trolley Rides – NOW FREE!

🌮 Local food, arts & artisan vendors

🎉Family Fun, Live Music, Activities & more!

🌄 Picnic spots and scenic mountain views

🏛️ Cleveland Roller Mill Tour Admission – $10/person (cash only)

📸 Photo ops and hands-on history for kids and grownups alike