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4th Annual Valley of the Mills Tour

4th Annual Valley of the Mills Tour

Unplug, Reconnect & Explore!
Announcing the 4th Annual Valley of the Mills Tour! Looking for something meaningful (and FREE!) to do this Labor Day Weekend? Join us for the 4th Annual Valley of the Mills Tour—a two-day, family-friendly celebration of heritage, culture, and community in the stunning Mora Valley.

📍 Mora Valley, NM: https://share.google/4QAKM5dlo0bLzuj72
🗓️ Saturday, September 5 & Sunday, September 6
⏰ 10AM – 4PM both days
🎟️ FREE General Admission Open to All Ages!
✨ Guided tours of 3 iconic grain mills that once fed the SW
🚋 Trolley Rides – NOW FREE!
🌮 Local food, arts & artisan vendors
🎉Family Fun, Live Music, Activities & more!
🌄 Picnic spots and scenic mountain views
🏛️ Cleveland Roller Mill Tour Admission – $10/person (cash only)
📸 Photo ops and hands-on history for kids and grownups alike

Houser Raspberry Ranch
10:00 AM - 05:00 PM, every day through Sep 06, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Houser Raspberry Ranch
5753876964
phil@houser-rr.com
www.houser-rr.com
Houser Raspberry Ranch
NM-442 &amp; NM-518
Mora, New Mexico 87732
575-387- 6964
Phil@houser-rr.com
https://www.houser-rr.com