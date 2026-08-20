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A Christmas Carol

A Christmas Carol

The spirit of Christmas shines in this heartwarming production of Charles Dickens’ holiday classic. Guided by the ghosts of Jacob Marley, and Christmases Past, Present and Future, old codger Ebenezer Scrooge transforms from grouch to generous gentleman. Experience the timeless tale of unbounded love and generosity with A Christmas Carol.

Popejoy Hall
$34-$92
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 11 Dec 2026
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Event Supported By

Popejoy Presents
http://popejoypresents.com/
Popejoy Hall
203 Cornell Dr NE
Albuquerque, New Mexico 87106
(505) 277-9771
customerservice@popejoypresents.com
https://www.popejoypresents.com/events/detail/hamilton