A Christmas Carol
A Christmas Carol
The spirit of Christmas shines in this heartwarming production of Charles Dickens’ holiday classic. Guided by the ghosts of Jacob Marley, and Christmases Past, Present and Future, old codger Ebenezer Scrooge transforms from grouch to generous gentleman. Experience the timeless tale of unbounded love and generosity with A Christmas Carol.
Popejoy Hall
$34-$92
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 11 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Popejoy Presents
Popejoy Hall
203 Cornell Dr NEAlbuquerque, New Mexico 87106
(505) 277-9771
customerservice@popejoypresents.com