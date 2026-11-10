ACDA Holiday Benefits Concert

Join us for a thrilling holiday benefits concert put on by the UNM chapter of the American Choral Directors Association! With modern and classical holiday music by vocal and instrumental groups, there’s something to love for everyone. Admission is free, and we will be taking donations for two local non-profit organizations:

- Paws and Stripes, providing service dogs to Veterans living with service connected trauma as well as mental health support to Veterans, military service members, and their loved ones.

- Roadrunner Food Bank of New Mexico, supplying food to hundreds of organizations throughout New Mexico.

Performers include:

- Something Major A Cappella

- Abe Franke Quartet

- Honeychords

- UNM Guitar Ensemble

- Lab Experiment

- Canyon Winds

- Mile High Brass

- Quodlibet

And several performances by UNM students and faculty!

So come join us Saturday, December 5th at 5:00pm in Keller Hall (located inside the UNM Center for the Arts) for a night full of holiday fun and a good cause!