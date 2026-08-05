Albuquerque Abstract Artists Alliance's art exhibit, "¡VIVA! ABSTRACCIÓN BURQUEÑA: Abstracted Visions of Life in Albuquerque"

The Albuquerque Abstract Artists Alliance is having an art exhibit, ¡VIVA! ABSTRACCIÓN BURQUEÑA: Abstracted Visions of Life in Albuquerque, from Fri., Oct. 13, through Fri., Nov. 20, 2026, at La Fonda del Bosque Restaurant located at the National Hispanic Cultural Center, 1701 4th St. SW, Albuquerque, NM 87102. The Opening Reception will be 5 p.m. - 7 p.m., Fri., Oct. 16. Hours are 11:30 a.m. - 2 p.m., Tuesdays through Fridays, and 5 - 8 p.m., Fridays. For more information, email us at abqabstractartists@gmail.com. Our website is abqabstractartist.org.