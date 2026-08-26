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& Juliet

& Juliet

Broadway's most fun hit musical, & Juliet, flips the script on the greatest love story ever told, imagining what would happen next if Juliet didn’t end it all over Romeo? Get whisked away on a fabulous journey as she ditches her famous ending for a fresh beginning and a second chance at life and love—her way.

Popejoy Hall
$57-$162
07:00 PM - 07:00 PM, every day through Nov 08, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Popejoy Presents
http://popejoypresents.com/
Popejoy Hall
203 Cornell Dr NE
Albuquerque, New Mexico 87106
(505) 277-9771
customerservice@popejoypresents.com
https://www.popejoypresents.com/events/detail/hamilton