Artist Demonstration with Randy Brokeshoulder

Join us at Coronado Historic Site in Bernalillo, New Mexico, for our monthly artist demonstration with artist Randy Brokeshoulder, a Hopi wood carver from Third Mesa, Arizona. He will be demonstrating how he creates his wood figurines from cottonwood root. Randy Brokeshoulder is Hopi, Navajo, and Absenteen Shawnee heritage. He is the great grandson of Guy Maktima and son of Nick Brokeshoulder. Randy uses natural pigments, yarn, feathers, and horsehair to bring his figures to life, often following the traditional styles of his heritage while adding a modern flair. His pieces are sought after by many galleries and collectors of Hopi art. Randy comes from a lineage of Hopi artists and he has won numerous awards for his work and continues this traditional art form today.

Admission is free to NM residents, children 16 and younger, Tribal members, NM disabled veterans, NM foster families, and MNMF and FCJHS members. Admission for non-residents is $7 for adults.