Bad Mouth Series of Words and Music: August Extravaganza

Bad Mouth series of words and music is Albuquerque's unique series featuring writers and musicians sharing their work in a beautiful old theater. There are snacks and beverages, books, and the opportunity to connect with a thriving creative community. Donations accepted at the door will go to support a local organization, this time the Mariposa Fund. ( https://mariposafund.org/en/. )

Website: https://www.badmouthburque.com/

Saturday, September 19th.

7:00 pm (doors open at 6:30)

q-staff theater, 400 Broadway Blvd SE, 87102