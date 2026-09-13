Bad Mouth Series of Words and Music: August Extravaganza
Bad Mouth Series of Words and Music: August Extravaganza
Bad Mouth series of words and music is Albuquerque's unique series featuring writers and musicians sharing their work in a beautiful old theater. There are snacks and beverages, books, and the opportunity to connect with a thriving creative community. Donations accepted at the door will go to support a local organization, this time the Mariposa Fund. ( https://mariposafund.org/en/. )
Website: https://www.badmouthburque.com/
Saturday, September 19th.
7:00 pm (doors open at 6:30)
q-staff theater, 400 Broadway Blvd SE, 87102
Q-Staff Theater
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Sat, 19 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Bad Mouth series of words and music
badmouthreadingseries@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Mauro Woody
babylambshakes@gmail.com
Q-Staff Theater
400 Broadway Blvd SEAlbuquerque, New Mexico 87102
(505) 596-1847
stimmstaffer@yahoo.com