Bosque Trout Unlimited Film Festival
Bosque Trout Unlimited Film Festival
This is our annual film festival and fundraiser. This showing includes films from local guides, conservation issues, and places to fish. We are also having a garage sales with used fishing equipment and fishing books. There is an online auction taking place and there will be a live raffle during the event.
South Broadway Cultural Center
20.00
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 3 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Bosque Chapter Trout Unlimited
505974-0232
bosquetu2@gmail.com
South Broadway Cultural Center
1025 Broadway Blvd. S.E.Albuquerque, New Mexico 87102
5057683556
tlenti@cabq.gov