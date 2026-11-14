Join us for song sessions as we anticipate honoring the Blessed Virgin Mary under the title of Our Lady of Guadalupe. In this dynamic 2-hour session, you can build your feast-day repertoire as we play up to 16 songs together. Rather than just reading sheet music, guitarists will practice traditional strumming patterns and transitions, while vocalists lock in essential melodies and harmonies to lead feast day celebrations with confidence. Instruction will be led with a guitar, but other inturments are welcome. All levels welcome. Saturday, November 28, 2026, 3:00 p.m. to 5:oo p.m. Sunday, November 29, 2026, 6:00 p.m. to 8:oo p.m. Santa María de la Vid Abbey Our Lady of Guadalupe Commons No cost to attend; free-will donations accepted. No registration required.

For more information contact Linda Sepulveda (505) 873-4399 or Retreats@NorbertineCommunity.org