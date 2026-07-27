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Carrizozo Community Festival

Carrizozo Community Festival

The 2nd Annual Carrizozo Community Festival is scheduled for Saturday, September 5, 2026, Labor Day weekend. The parade that includes vintage cars begins at 11:00 am on 12th Street and the music festival will begin at the parade’s conclusion. Local bands will be playing until 8:00 pm in McDonald Park, right off US Highway 54. Arts and crafts vendors and food trucks will be set up in the street along with children’s activities. A beer garden hosted by Bonito Valley Brewing Company will be in a dedicated area of the park. Galleries along 12th will be open.
The Carrizozo Not-for-Profit Alliance organizes the event. Comprised of several not-for-profits in Carrizozo, the alliance is dedicated to bringing events and addressing community needs.
For more information, including vendor and sponsorship forms, please go to www.carrizozoworks.org and click on the Community Festival tab.

McDonald Park
10:00 AM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 5 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Carrizozo Not-for-Profit Alliance
575 973-3239
lisabethmaue@gmail.com
carrizozoworks.org
McDonald Park
12 Street
Carrizozo, New Mexico 88301
575 973-3239
lisabethmaue@gmail.com
https://www.carrizozoworks.org/carrizozo-community-festival/carrizozo-community-festival/