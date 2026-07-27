The 2nd Annual Carrizozo Community Festival is scheduled for Saturday, September 5, 2026, Labor Day weekend. The parade that includes vintage cars begins at 11:00 am on 12th Street and the music festival will begin at the parade’s conclusion. Local bands will be playing until 8:00 pm in McDonald Park, right off US Highway 54. Arts and crafts vendors and food trucks will be set up in the street along with children’s activities. A beer garden hosted by Bonito Valley Brewing Company will be in a dedicated area of the park. Galleries along 12th will be open.

The Carrizozo Not-for-Profit Alliance organizes the event. Comprised of several not-for-profits in Carrizozo, the alliance is dedicated to bringing events and addressing community needs.

For more information, including vendor and sponsorship forms, please go to www.carrizozoworks.org and click on the Community Festival tab.

