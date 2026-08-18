Step into an unforgettable evening where art, culture, food, and creativity come together after hours at the Leonardo Da Vinci Museum of North America.

Celebrate Italian Heritage Month at Da Vinci After Dark: Mona Lisa, an adults-only (21+) experience inspired by Leonardo's most iconic masterpiece. Wander the museum with a glass of wine or cocktail in hand while enjoying exclusive evening access to the galleries, live music, and hands-on experiences throughout the night.

Enjoy Italian-inspired appetizers and desserts, explore a printmaking workshop, and strike your best Mona Lisa pose in our Look-Alike Contest. Whether you're planning a unique date night, gathering with friends, or simply looking for a one-of-a-kind cultural experience, Da Vinci After Dark offers an evening unlike any other in Southern Colorado.

Admission includes:

• Exclusive after-hours access to the Leonardo da Vinci Museum

• Wine, beer, cocktails, and non-alcoholic beverages available for purchase

• Italian-inspired appetizers and desserts

• Live music

• Mona Lisa Look-Alike Contest

• Hands-on Mona Lisa printmaking workshop

• Gallery access