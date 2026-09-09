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Derek Hough: Dance for the Holidays

Derek Hough: Dance for the Holidays

A festive dance spectacular featuring Derek Hough and a cast of world-class dancers performing holiday classics and modern favorites. With dazzling choreography, stunning production, and family-friendly entertainment, this joyous show is the perfect way to celebrate the holiday season.

Popejoy Hall
$64-$147
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Mon, 16 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Popejoy Presents
http://popejoypresents.com/
Popejoy Hall
203 Cornell Dr NE
Albuquerque, New Mexico 87106
(505) 277-9771
customerservice@popejoypresents.com
https://www.popejoypresents.com/events/detail/hamilton