Disney's Beauty and the Beast
Disney's Beauty and the Beast
Be Our Guest at BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, Disney’s first North American touring production of the beloved musical in over 25 years. Members of the original creative team have reunited to bring this enchanting and timeless tale to life in a breathtaking musical filled with the romance and spectacle audiences know and love.
Popejoy Hall
$52-$179
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM, every day through Oct 18, 2026.
Event Supported By
Popejoy Presents
Popejoy Hall
203 Cornell Dr NEAlbuquerque, New Mexico 87106
(505) 277-9771
customerservice@popejoypresents.com