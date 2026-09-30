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Flute Recital - Cathy Peterson (Colorado Symphony)

Flute Recital - Cathy Peterson (Colorado Symphony)

Colorado Symphony Assistant Principal Flutist/Second Flutist Cathy Peterson performs work of Coleridge-Taylor, J.S. Bach, Domenico Cimarosa and more. With a special performance of Hugo Alfven's Herdsmaiden's Dance with the New Mexico Flute Association Flute Choir.

Las Placitas Presbyterian Church
$0-$20
03:00 PM - 04:30 PM on Sat, 17 Oct 2026
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Event Supported By

New Mexico Flute Association
509-731-5278
nmflutes@gmail.com
nmflutes.org

Artist Group Info

Cathy Peterson
milehighflutists@gmail.com
https://www.milehighflutist.com
Las Placitas Presbyterian Church
7 Paseo de San Antonio Rd.
Placitas, New Mexico 87043
509-731-5278
nmflutes@gmail.com
nmflutes.org/events