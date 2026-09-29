Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock LIVE
Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock LIVE
Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock LIVE follows Gobo, Red, Mokey, Wembley, and Boober as they embark on a thrilling adventure to reunite the legendary Celebration Stone and bring everyone together. Featuring beloved Fraggle characters, puppets from Jim Henson's Creature Shop, and fan-favorite songs, this all-new musical is a joyful live experience for audiences of all ages.
Popejoy Hall
$34-$88
06:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 29 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Popejoy Presents
Popejoy Hall
203 Cornell Dr NEAlbuquerque, New Mexico 87106
(505) 277-9771
customerservice@popejoypresents.com