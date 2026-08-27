From Field to Ristra: Celebrating Pueblo Chile Traditions
From Field to Ristra: Celebrating Pueblo Chile Traditions
Celebrate the harvest season with us this September at our hands-on Chile Ristra Workshop! Held in the IPCC courtyard, this drop-in activity is available all day for flexible participation. Learn about the cultural and agricultural significance of chile in Pueblo communities while creating your own traditional chile ristra to take home. This interactive experience is free with museum admission.
Indian Pueblo Cultural Center
09:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 19 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Indian Pueblo Cultural Center
(505) 843-7270
thelatest@indianpueblo.com
Indian Pueblo Cultural Center
2401 12th Street NWAlbuquerque, New Mexico 87104
(505) 843-7270
thelatest@indianpueblo.com