Improv: The Game of the Scene

The Game of the Scene (8 weeks)

In this class, students will learn how to spot the unusual thing in a scene, communicate it to fellow improvisers in real time, and then revisit it in multiple beats within a base reality (where, who, what). Students will learn how to frame and justify, explore and heighten. This ensemble will learn advanced edits and scene mapping to create a compelling longform set. This class is the next step from improvising just a series of seemingly unrelated scenes into a cohesive and fulfilling longform set worthy of an audience.

Prerequisite: Pulling Premise or equivalent improv experience.

Email improvnm@gmail.com for registration approval.

Led by instructor Rachel Michaela.

Capacity: 16 students max (8 students min)

Cost: $250

Dates: Wednesdays, 8/19-10/7

8/19

8/26

9/2

9/9

9/16

9/23

9/30

10/7

Time: 630pm - 830pm

Location:

1439 San Mateo Blvd NE

Albuquerque, NM 87111

This class is brought to you by Improv New Mexico™ (dba Improv NM™ dba Albuquerque Improv™ dba Abq Improv™) and our statewide programming, IMPROV4NewMexico® (IMPROV4NM®): transforming lives and communities across New Mexico through the power of improv with workshops, classes, training programs, and performances.

This is a Weekly Recurring Event

Runs from Aug 19, 2026 to Oct 7, 2026 and happens every:

Wednesdays: 6:30pm - 8:30pm Timezone: Mountain Time (US & Canada)

