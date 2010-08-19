Improv: The Game of the Scene
Improv: The Game of the Scene
The Game of the Scene (8 weeks)
In this class, students will learn how to spot the unusual thing in a scene, communicate it to fellow improvisers in real time, and then revisit it in multiple beats within a base reality (where, who, what). Students will learn how to frame and justify, explore and heighten. This ensemble will learn advanced edits and scene mapping to create a compelling longform set. This class is the next step from improvising just a series of seemingly unrelated scenes into a cohesive and fulfilling longform set worthy of an audience.
Prerequisite: Pulling Premise or equivalent improv experience.
Email improvnm@gmail.com for registration approval.
Led by instructor Rachel Michaela.
Capacity: 16 students max (8 students min)
Cost: $250
Dates: Wednesdays, 8/19-10/7
8/19
8/26
9/2
9/9
9/16
9/23
9/30
10/7
Time: 630pm - 830pm
Location:
1439 San Mateo Blvd NE
Albuquerque, NM 87111
This class is brought to you by Improv New Mexico™ (dba Improv NM™ dba Albuquerque Improv™ dba Abq Improv™) and our statewide programming, IMPROV4NewMexico® (IMPROV4NM®): transforming lives and communities across New Mexico through the power of improv with workshops, classes, training programs, and performances.
This is a Weekly Recurring Event
Runs from Aug 19, 2026 to Oct 7, 2026 and happens every:
Wednesdays: 6:30pm - 8:30pm Timezone: Mountain Time (US & Canada)
Wednesday: 06:30 PM - 08:30 PM