IMPROV4NM® Teens
IMPROV4NM® Teens
IMPROV4NM® Teens
Think Fast. Get Creative. Make Something Up.
No scripts. No memorization. Just creativity, collaboration, and a whole lot of comedy!
IMPROV4NM® Teens is a five-week Saturday improv comedy program for middle and high school students who want to explore their creativity, build confidence, and have fun making things up on the spot.
Through improv games, exercises, and scene work, students will learn to create characters, tell stories, think on their feet, and work together to turn unexpected ideas into hilarious moments.
Along the way, they'll develop valuable skills in communication, listening, teamwork, creative problem-solving, and self-expression—all in a supportive environment that encourages taking risks and trying something new.
Whether they're aspiring performers, naturally funny, or simply curious about improv, everyone has something to bring to the stage!
And the best part? They're putting on a show!
The program culminates in a live improv comedy showcase where students take the stage and perform for family, friends, and the community!
Program Details
Ages: 12–18 | Middle & High School Students
Dates: November 7 – December 12, 2026
Class Time: Saturdays, 12:00–2:30 PM
Duration: 4 instructional classes | 10 hours of instruction + Final Showcase
Experience: No previous improv or acting experience required
Class Dates (12:00–2:30 PM)
Saturday, November 7
Saturday, November 14
Saturday, November 21
Saturday, December 5
No class November 28 (Thanksgiving weekend).
Final Showcase
Saturday, December 12, 2026
Showtime: 7:00 PM
Admission: $10 per person
Students will take the stage for a live improv comedy performance for family, friends, and the community!
Space is limited!
Saturday: 12:00 PM - 02:30 PM