IMPROV4NM® Teens

Think Fast. Get Creative. Make Something Up.

No scripts. No memorization. Just creativity, collaboration, and a whole lot of comedy!

IMPROV4NM® Teens is a five-week Saturday improv comedy program for middle and high school students who want to explore their creativity, build confidence, and have fun making things up on the spot.

Through improv games, exercises, and scene work, students will learn to create characters, tell stories, think on their feet, and work together to turn unexpected ideas into hilarious moments.

Along the way, they'll develop valuable skills in communication, listening, teamwork, creative problem-solving, and self-expression—all in a supportive environment that encourages taking risks and trying something new.

Whether they're aspiring performers, naturally funny, or simply curious about improv, everyone has something to bring to the stage!

And the best part? They're putting on a show!

The program culminates in a live improv comedy showcase where students take the stage and perform for family, friends, and the community!

Program Details

Ages: 12–18 | Middle & High School Students

Dates: November 7 – December 12, 2026

Class Time: Saturdays, 12:00–2:30 PM

Duration: 4 instructional classes | 10 hours of instruction + Final Showcase

Experience: No previous improv or acting experience required

Class Dates (12:00–2:30 PM)

Saturday, November 7

Saturday, November 14

Saturday, November 21

Saturday, December 5

No class November 28 (Thanksgiving weekend).

Final Showcase

Saturday, December 12, 2026

Showtime: 7:00 PM

Admission: $10 per person

Students will take the stage for a live improv comedy performance for family, friends, and the community!

Space is limited!