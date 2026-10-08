Indigenous Market
Indigenous Market
This indigenous market is open to the public. Date of events are Saturday 10/10/26 , 10/24/26, and 11/14/26.
Market is open from 9am to 2pm on the SIPI Campus located at 9169 Coors Blvd NW
We are looking for Indigenous Farmers, Artisans, Bakers and Food trucks.
Please go to www.SIPI.edu to register as a vendor.
Southwestern Indian Polytechnic Institute
25.00
Every 3 weeks through Nov 14, 2026.
Saturday: 09:00 AM - 02:00 PM
Saturday: 09:00 AM - 02:00 PM
Event Supported By
Southwestern Indian Polytechnic Institute
Southwestern Indian Polytechnic Institute
9169 Coors Blvd NWAlbuquerque, New Mexico 87120
5059224092
rebecca.lee@bie.edu