This indigenous market is open to the public. Date of events are Saturday 10/10/26 , 10/24/26, and 11/14/26.

Market is open from 9am to 2pm on the SIPI Campus located at 9169 Coors Blvd NW

We are looking for Indigenous Farmers, Artisans, Bakers and Food trucks.

Please go to www.SIPI.edu to register as a vendor.