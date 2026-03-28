Intro to Longform Improv
Intro to Longform Improv
Intro to Longform Improv (8 weeks)
Learn the cornerstones of longform improv: grounded, authentic two-person scenes that exist inside of an emotionally-sound base reality. In this course, students will learn how to find the who, what, and where of a scene (a base reality) and sustain authentic relationships to characters and environment. In short, students will learn how to make things true and play them real.
Prerequisite:
None. All levels welcome!
Led by instructor: Andrew Salazar of The Boyz™
Capacity: 16 students max (8 students min)
Cost: $250
Dates: Fridays, 8/21-10/9
8/21
8/28
9/4
9/11
9/27
9/25
10/2
10/9
Times: 5pm - 7pm
Location:
1439 San Mateo Blvd NE
Albuquerque, NM 87111
This class is brought to you by Improv New Mexico™ (dba Improv NM™ dba Albuquerque Improv™ dba Abq Improv™) and our statewide programming, IMPROV4NewMexico® (IMPROV4NM®): transforming lives and communities across New Mexico through the power of improv with workshops, classes, training programs, and performances.
This is a Weekly Recurring Event
Runs from Aug 21, 2026 to Oct 9, 2026 and happens every:
Fridays: 5:00pm - 7:00pm Timezone: Mountain Time (US & Canada)
Friday: 05:00 PM - 07:00 PM