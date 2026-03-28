Intro to Longform Improv (8 weeks)

Learn the cornerstones of longform improv: grounded, authentic two-person scenes that exist inside of an emotionally-sound base reality. In this course, students will learn how to find the who, what, and where of a scene (a base reality) and sustain authentic relationships to characters and environment. In short, students will learn how to make things true and play them real.

Prerequisite:

None. All levels welcome!

Led by instructor: Andrew Salazar of The Boyz™

Capacity: 16 students max (8 students min)

Cost: $250

Dates: Fridays, 8/21-10/9

8/21

8/28

9/4

9/11

9/27

9/25

10/2

10/9

Times: 5pm - 7pm

Location:

1439 San Mateo Blvd NE

Albuquerque, NM 87111

This class is brought to you by Improv New Mexico™ (dba Improv NM™ dba Albuquerque Improv™ dba Abq Improv™) and our statewide programming, IMPROV4NewMexico® (IMPROV4NM®): transforming lives and communities across New Mexico through the power of improv with workshops, classes, training programs, and performances.

This is a Weekly Recurring Event

Runs from Aug 21, 2026 to Oct 9, 2026 and happens every:

Fridays: 5:00pm - 7:00pm Timezone: Mountain Time (US & Canada)

