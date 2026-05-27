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IPCC Summer Salon: Grounded in Clay “Kitchen Table” Curators’ Talk & Tour

IPCC Summer Salon: Grounded in Clay “Kitchen Table” Curators’ Talk & Tour

Join us for a Summer Salon focused on major themes of the Grounded in Clay: The Spirit of Pueblo Pottery exhibition. The evening will begin with a tour of the exhibition, followed by the roundtable discussion on “The Role of Pueblo Pottery & Pottery Collaborations in the 2020s” with speakers from the Pueblo Pottery Collective, the exhibition’s curators.
Free admission. Use IPCC South Entrance. No large bags or large format cameras permitted. Light refreshments served. This program is supported by the First Nations Development Institute. The exhibition is organized by the School for Advanced Research and the Vilcek Foundation and presented by the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center.
Image: Zuni k’yabokya de’ele (water jar), c. 1880. Clay and paint, 9 x 13 in. (22.9 x 33 cm). VF2014.01.02, collection Vilcek Foundation. Photo by Peter Gabriel Studio/Courtesy Vilcek Foundation.

Indian Pueblo Cultural Center
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 18 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Indian Pueblo Cultural Center
(505) 843-7270
thelatest@indianpueblo.com
https://indianpueblo.org/
Indian Pueblo Cultural Center
2401 12th Street NW
Albuquerque, New Mexico 87104
(505) 843-7270
thelatest@indianpueblo.com
https://indianpueblo.org/