Josh Gates Live!
Josh Gates Live!
Join explorer, television host, and bestselling author Josh Gates, star of Discovery Channel’s Expedition Unknown and Josh Gates Tonight, for an evening of adventure. Travel around the world through stories from Gates’ greatest expeditions as he shares thrilling discoveries, hilarious misadventures, and insights into history’s greatest mysteries.
Popejoy Hall
$34-$88
06:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 10 Jan 2027
Event Supported By
Popejoy Presents
Popejoy Hall
203 Cornell Dr NEAlbuquerque, New Mexico 87106
(505) 277-9771
customerservice@popejoypresents.com