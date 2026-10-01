"La Llorona" Presented by Ballet 5:8

Ballet 5:8 presents La Llorona. La Llorona reimagines the legendary figure through the story of Maria, a young mother experiencing postpartum depression. Rather than a tale of terror, this original ballet becomes a compassionate portrait of love, illness, family, and hope. Blending powerful choreography with an evocative original score, La Llorona invites audiences to see one of Latin America’s most enduring legends through a deeply human lens.

Set in Santa Fe in the early 1900s, the 80-minute ballet replaces horror with a deeply human story of love, illness, family, faith and community. "La Llorona” runs without intermission and welcomes audiences of all ages. Ballet 5:8 will host pre-show conversations will take place before the performance, from 1:30-2:15 p.m., by licensed marriage and family therapist Dr. Amelia Trujillo, of Mountain Crest Counseling. She will provide mental health resources and lead a conversation about postpartum depression before “La Llorona.”

Located inside the National Hispanic Cultural Center, Barkadas restaurant will sell themed La Llorona desserts and drinks from Oct. 14-18.

Performed without intermission, this 80-minute theatrical experience is both emotionally moving and profoundly relevant.

