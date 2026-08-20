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Mariachi Christmas

Mariachi Christmas

New Mexico’s favorite annual tradition returns! Ring in the holiday season with swirling dresses and trumpeting music. Mariachi Christmas, a showcase of the sights and sounds of Mexico at Christmas, fills Popejoy Hall with rich mariachi music and traditional ballet folklórico. Experience the show that has delighted audiences for over 25 years!

Popejoy Hall
$34-$83
03:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 13 Dec 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Popejoy Presents
http://popejoypresents.com/
Popejoy Hall
203 Cornell Dr NE
Albuquerque, New Mexico 87106
(505) 277-9771
customerservice@popejoypresents.com
https://www.popejoypresents.com/events/detail/hamilton