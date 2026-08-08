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Native American Heritage Night at Isotopes Park

Native American Heritage Night at Isotopes Park

Join us for Native American Heritage Night as the Isotopes play the Sugar Land Space Cowboys! Bring friends and family to watch an exciting game and enjoy a summer night. Plus, don't miss your chance to grab exclusive Isotopes merch designed in collaboration with Indigenous artists and IPCC.
This special night is sponsored by the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center.

Isotopes Park
06:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 8 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Albuquerque Isotopes
(505) 222-4058
Isotopes Park
1601 Avenida Cesar Chavez SE
Albuquerque, New Mexico 87106