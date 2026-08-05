Opening Reception for Albuquerque Abstract Artists Alliance's art exhibit, "¡VIVA! ABSTRACCIÓN BURQUEÑA: Abstracted Visions of Life in Albuquerque"
Opening Reception for Albuquerque Abstract Artists Alliance's art exhibit, "¡VIVA! ABSTRACCIÓN BURQUEÑA: Abstracted Visions of Life in Albuquerque"
Please join the Albuquerque Abstract Artists Alliance for our Opening Reception for our new art exhibit, ¡VIVA! ABSTRACCIÓN BURQUEÑA: Abstracted Visions of Life in Albuquerque, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m., Fri., Oct. 16, 2026, at La Fonda del Bosque Restaurant located at the National Hispanic Cultural Center, 1701 4th St. SW, Albuquerque, NM 87102. The exhibit runs from Fri., Oct. 13, through Fri., Nov. 20. Hours are 11:30 a.m. - 2 p.m., Tuesdays through Fridays, and 5 - 8 p.m., Fridays. For more information, email us at abqabstractartists@gmail.com. Our website is abqabstractartist.org.
La Fonda del Bosque Restaurant at the National Hispanic Cultural Center
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Fri, 16 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
ALBUQUERQUE ABSTRACT ARTISTS ALLIANCE
abqabstractartists@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Albuquerque Abstract Artists Alliance
abqabstractartists@gmail.com
La Fonda del Bosque Restaurant at the National Hispanic Cultural Center
1701 4th St. SWAlbuquerque, New Mexico 87102
505-800-7166