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Our Lady of Sorrows Parish Fiestas (La Joya, NM)

Our Lady of Sorrows Parish Fiestas (La Joya, NM)

Our Lady of Sorrows Parish Fiestas, La Joya, NM. (Missions—San José Contreras; San Isidro Las Nutrias; San Juan Veguita; San Antonio Sabinal
& Abeytas.)
ONE DAY ONLY!
Sunday September 13, 2026 Mass 9:00 AM;
After Mass great music for your listening & dancing pleasure.
Music by: Cadillac Whiskey -- 11am – 2:30 pm
Nathaniel Krantz -- 2:30pm – 6pm.
Raffle tickets sales (need not be present to win), food booths, Bingo, live auction; includes
specialty baskets, cake walk, Children’s games, etc.
Raffle prizes
1st-$2,000.00, 2nd- $1,500.00, 3rd- $500.00 & 4th- $400.00;
Raffle will be drawn at 6:00pm
BINGO FINALE: A TRIP FOR 2 TO LAUGHLIN, NV; (donated by Herrera Coaches);
Phone –Miranda Pino (Administrative Assistant) 505-864-4461, Danny /Sandy Garcia
Coordinators-(505) 864-2453, Antoinette Baca-volunteer (505) 903-4229.

Our Lady of Sorrows Church Grounds, La Joya, NM
free entrance.
09:00 AM - 06:00 PM on Sun, 13 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Our Lady of Sorrows, La Joya, NM
15058644461
parishoffice@olslajoyanm.org
www.olslajoyanm.org
Our Lady of Sorrows Church Grounds, La Joya, NM
19 Calle de la Iglesiaww
La Joya, New Mexico 87028
15058644461
parishoffice@olslajoyanm.org
www.olslajoyanm.org