Our Lady of Sorrows Parish Fiestas, La Joya, NM. (Missions—San José Contreras; San Isidro Las Nutrias; San Juan Veguita; San Antonio Sabinal

& Abeytas.)

ONE DAY ONLY!

Sunday September 13, 2026 Mass 9:00 AM;

After Mass great music for your listening & dancing pleasure.

Music by: Cadillac Whiskey -- 11am – 2:30 pm

Nathaniel Krantz -- 2:30pm – 6pm.

Raffle tickets sales (need not be present to win), food booths, Bingo, live auction; includes

specialty baskets, cake walk, Children’s games, etc.

Raffle prizes

1st-$2,000.00, 2nd- $1,500.00, 3rd- $500.00 & 4th- $400.00;

Raffle will be drawn at 6:00pm

BINGO FINALE: A TRIP FOR 2 TO LAUGHLIN, NV; (donated by Herrera Coaches);

Phone –Miranda Pino (Administrative Assistant) 505-864-4461, Danny /Sandy Garcia

Coordinators-(505) 864-2453, Antoinette Baca-volunteer (505) 903-4229.