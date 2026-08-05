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Our Story Continues: Pueblo Revolt Weekend

Our Story Continues: Pueblo Revolt Weekend

Join the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center for a weekend of programming in August 2026 centered on the legacy of the Pueblo Revolt. Together, these programs aim to connect history with contemporary relevance while empowering youth through themes of resilience and community responsibility. All programs are free to attend.
Schedule of Events
August 8 - Story Time, 1PM - 2PM, IPCC Library
August 9 - Youth Workshop, 9AM - 5PM, Family Activity Corner
August 10 - Panel Discussion, 5:30PM - 7:30PM, Silver and Turquoise Room

Indian Pueblo Cultural Center
01:00 PM - 07:30 PM, every day through Aug 10, 2026.

Event Supported By

Indian Pueblo Cultural Center
(505) 843-7270
thelatest@indianpueblo.com
https://indianpueblo.org/
Indian Pueblo Cultural Center
2401 12th Street NW
Albuquerque, New Mexico 87104
(505) 843-7270
thelatest@indianpueblo.com
https://indianpueblo.org/