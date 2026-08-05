Our Story Continues: Pueblo Revolt Weekend

Join the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center for a weekend of programming in August 2026 centered on the legacy of the Pueblo Revolt. Together, these programs aim to connect history with contemporary relevance while empowering youth through themes of resilience and community responsibility. All programs are free to attend.

Schedule of Events

August 8 - Story Time, 1PM - 2PM, IPCC Library

August 9 - Youth Workshop, 9AM - 5PM, Family Activity Corner

August 10 - Panel Discussion, 5:30PM - 7:30PM, Silver and Turquoise Room