Parkland Village Senior Health Fair June 3rd

Parkland Village invites Albuquerque seniors to attend our first-ever Senior Health Fair on Wednesday, June 3, 2026, at the Gateway Center Great Hall. The event runs from 9 AM to 4 PM, with registration beginning at 8:30 AM. This free, community-focused event is designed to help older adults stay healthy, connected, and supported while living independently at home. Attendees will have access to a wide range of services sponsored by the UNM College of Nursing including health screenings, and medication reviews. Local organizations dedicated to senior wellness will provide 30-minute presentations.

The fair will feature participation from the City of Albuquerque Department of Senior Affairs, behavioral health providers, and community organizations serving older adults. Additional partners—including senior advocates such as AARP and New Mexico Aging Service—are also participating. Community provider tables will offer seniors the opportunity to connect directly with services and resources that support healthy aging.

We will provide a simple breakfast and lunch. Parking is available on-site, and transportation can be arranged through the Barelas and Highland Senior Centers for members of the senior centers.

Parkland Village is proud to support seniors in living full, independent lives at home—and looks forward to welcoming the community on June 3.