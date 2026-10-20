Pulling Premise (8 weeks)

This class focuses on using tools like monologues to craft premise-driven scenes -- the building blocks of a solid longform set. You'll strengthen your skills in starting scenes with clear ideas that set the tone, while reinforcing the essentials of building a grounded setup (aka a base reality with a where, who, what) and honest authentic emotional responses. We'll practice revisiting and expanding scenes with multiple beats by exploring and heightening.

Prerequisite: Level 1: Intro to Longform or prior improv experience.

Led by instructor: Rachel Michaela of The Faculty Lounge®.

Capacity: 16 students max (8 students min)

Cost: $250

Dates: Saturdays, 11/7 - 12/19

Class will meet on the following Saturdays: 11/7, 11/14, 11/21, 12/5, 12/12, 12/19

(No class Saturday, 11/28)

Times: 530pm - 8pm for the first 4 classes (11/7, 11/14, 11/21, 12/5), then 530pm - 730pm for the last 2 classes (12/12, 12/19)

Location:

1439 San Mateo Blvd NE

Albuquerque, NM 87110