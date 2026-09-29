Romeo + Juliet in Concert

This film to concert event transforms Baz Luhrmann’s iconic 1996 film, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Claire Danes, into a live cinematic concert experience. Featuring the complete film on screen accompanied by a live musical ensemble, atmospheric lighting, and immersive stage production, this one-of-a-kind event transforms the theater into the vibrant world of Verona Beach in a bold fusion of film, music, and live performance celebrating the film’s 30th anniversary.