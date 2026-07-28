In celebration of both the 100th anniversary of Route 66 and America’s 250th birthday, the “Route 66 Centennial Traveling Exhibit” is coming to the New Mexico History Museum in Santa Fe for three days only, August 28-30, bringing the history, stories, and images of the Mother Road to life. The exhibit is FREE and open to the public.

The exhibit features 22 interpretive panels displaying historic information and images, as well as oral histories from Route 66 in New Mexico, artifacts, and art. Throughout the weekend, visitors can watch film screenings in the museum's auditorium, listen to a panel discussion, and participate in art activities for all ages.

Schedule of activities:

-Saturday, Aug. 29 and Sunday, Aug. 30, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.: Watch a three-part documentary series, "Route 66: The Untold Story of Women on the Mother Road" playing in the auditorium throughout both days.

-Saturday, Aug. 29 and Sunday, Aug. 30, 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.: Car-inspired art activities for all ages led by artist Maria Allison.

- Saturday, Aug. 29, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.: Route 66 Story Recording Station where visitors can record memories connected to Route 66.

- Sunday, Aug. 30, 2 p.m.: Special documentary film preview by filmmaker Katrina Parks about atomic history on Route 66 followed by a panel discussion from 2:30 - 3:15 p.m. with members of the Red Water Pond community, filmmaker Katrina Parks, author and journalist Sharon Niederman, and Kaisa Barthuli, Retired Program Director for NPS Route 66 Corridor Preservation Program.

About the Exhibit

The Route 66 Centennial Traveling Exhibit is the brainchild of documentary filmmaker, Katrina Parks, who devoted 25 years capturing the memories, struggles, and triumphs of women whose lives intersect with Route 66 in some way. The videos in the exhibit include snippets of Parks’ acclaimed documentaries and new oral histories she has collected. Producer and content developer, Kari Kussmann, who developed numerous lesson plans for Assertion Films, also created special activities for kids visiting the exhibit. Learn more at www.route66exhibit.com.