San Miguel Catholic Church Fiesta
San Miguel Catholic Church Fiesta
The 2026 San Miguel Fiesta is an old-fashioned event for all the family--with live music, bingo, food booths and games for children.
San Miguel Catholic Church
09:00 AM - 06:00 PM on Sat, 26 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
San Miguel Catholic Church
5754212780
sanmiguel@plateautel.net
Artist Group Info
Jessegggallegos@gmail.com
San Miguel Catholic Church
PO Box 507, 269 NM 3Ribera, New Mexico 87560
5754212780
sanmiguel@plateautel.net