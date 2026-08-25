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San Miguel Catholic Church Fiesta

San Miguel Catholic Church Fiesta

The 2026 San Miguel Fiesta is an old-fashioned event for all the family--with live music, bingo, food booths and games for children.

San Miguel Catholic Church
09:00 AM - 06:00 PM on Sat, 26 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

San Miguel Catholic Church
5754212780
sanmiguel@plateautel.net

Artist Group Info

Jessegggallegos@gmail.com
San Miguel Catholic Church
PO Box 507, 269 NM 3
Ribera, New Mexico 87560
5754212780
sanmiguel@plateautel.net