Scandinavian Festival
Scandinavian Festival
SCANDINAVIAN FESTIVAL. A Scandinavian Festival will be held at St John’s United Methodist Church, 2626 Arizona NE, Albuquerque, NM on Saturday, November 7, 2026 from 10am-4pm featuring Scandinavian food, folk art, live entertainment and more. Admission/parking: free.
https://www.facebook.com/NMRosemalers/ or http://www.facebook.com/scandiabq/
St. John"s United Methodist Church, Family Life Center
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Rosemalers of NM
505-294-5739
missrichards@msn.com
Artist Group Info
missrichards@msn.com
St. John"s United Methodist Church, Family Life Center
2626 Arizona St. NE Albuquerque, NM 87110Albuquerque, New Mexico 87110
(505) 883-9717
communicate@stjohns-abq.org