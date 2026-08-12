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Sean of the South

Sean of the South

Sean of the South is coming to ABQ on August 25th to the South Broadway Cultural Center. Sean Dietrich is a columnist, humorist, multi-instrumentalist, and stand-up storyteller known for his commentary on life in the American South.

South Broadway Cultural Center
$35-$45
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Tue, 25 Aug 2026
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Event Supported By

South Broadway Cultural Center
5057683556
tlenti@cabq.gov
https://www.cabq.gov/artsculture/south-broadway-cultural-center

Artist Group Info

Sean of the South
https://seandietrich.com/
South Broadway Cultural Center
1025 Broadway Blvd. S.E.
Albuquerque, New Mexico 87102
5057683556
tlenti@cabq.gov
https://www.cabq.gov/artsculture/south-broadway-cultural-center/events/creative-bravos-awards-2024