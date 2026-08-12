Sean of the South
Sean of the South
Sean of the South is coming to ABQ on August 25th to the South Broadway Cultural Center. Sean Dietrich is a columnist, humorist, multi-instrumentalist, and stand-up storyteller known for his commentary on life in the American South.
South Broadway Cultural Center
$35-$45
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Tue, 25 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
South Broadway Cultural Center
5057683556
tlenti@cabq.gov
Artist Group Info
Sean of the South
South Broadway Cultural Center
1025 Broadway Blvd. S.E.Albuquerque, New Mexico 87102
5057683556
tlenti@cabq.gov